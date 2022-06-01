Concern ‘ball has been dropped’ in Galway city centre’s appearance as tourism season begins

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local guesthouse owner has raised concerns over the appearance of the city centre as the hospitality sector prepares to welcome hundreds of visitors over the summer season.

Liam O’Reilly, a guest house owner in Merlin Park, says he is now receiving regular feedback from guests on the dirty appearance of the city centre at popular streets for tourism.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks there is a lack of litter bins, with discarded bottles and cans a common sight.

Local city councillor and businessman Niall McNelis told the programme there are several issues that need to be addressed including the overall appearance of the city and the rising problem of homelessness in Galway – as is the case in many other urban centres.

He said the street clean up crew in the morning do a fantastic job but the ball has been dropped during the day.