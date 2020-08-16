Concern at significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern among health officials is increasing as 200 more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday – while Galway recorded its highest number of daily cases in over two months.

6 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the county – bringing the total here to 507.

The number of cases in Galway accounts for just 2 per cent of the country’s total – which is now at 27,191.

The level of new cases recorded yesterday has not been seen since the peak of the outbreak here in early May.

There were no deaths among patients and 68 per cent of yesterday’s new confirmed cases were people under the age of 45.

81 of the cases were confirmed in Co Kildare, more than any other county.

GP Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail says he’s hugely concerned about what could happen when younger people start to transmit the virus to older friends, neighbours and relatives.

