Concern at sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern in Galway at the recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

There were 16 new cases reported in the weekend national figures.

Sunday’s total of 9 new cases was the third highest in the country after Dublin and Limerick.

It was also one of the highest daily increases for Galway since records began in March – with the county’s total number of confirmed cases to date now standing at 527.

Despite the spike on Saturday and Sunday, Galway remains at the lower end of case numbers, and rates of infection, nationwide.

A further 138 cases were recorded nationwide yesterday – and Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons is warning further deaths from Covid-19 are now ‘inevitable’ as case numbers continue to rise.

Professor McConkey says the number of Covid-19 cases in Kildare, Limerick and Tipperary are potentially more concerning than those in Dublin.

He says when population’s accounted for, some counties have higher rates of the virus than the capital.

