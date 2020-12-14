Concern at dramatic fall in December bookings at hotels across West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hotels and guesthouses across the West have reported a significant drop in booking levels this month.

Hotels in Galway, Roscommon and Mayo have secured booking levels of 21 percent in a month that is traditionally one of their peak periods.

The latest industry survey from the Irish Hotels Federation reveals that hotel and guesthouses are reporting occupancy levels of just 22% nationally for December, as bookings plunge compared to December 2019.

Chair of the IHF Galway branch, John Ryan says with inter-county travel prohibited until 18th December, occupancy levels are expected to be 21% in the West.

He says hotels continue to operate under severe restrictions resulting in historically low room bookings in the lead up to Christmas.

This is having a knock-on effect on food and beverage revenues and comes at a time when bookings for corporate events and Christmas parties have been wiped out due to Covid restrictions..

John Ryan is caling on the Government to review what he describes as an ‘enormous shortcoming’ in the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme as many hotels project revenue drops in excess of 75%…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…