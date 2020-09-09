Concern at 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway over four day period

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern across Galway after 28 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over a 4 day period

Of the 307 new cases reported nationally last evening, six were in Galway bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 540.

This follows on from another six cases on Monday, nine on Sunday and seven on Saturday

This total of 28 in a four day period represents a major spike in Galway’s cases, after months of stability where there was an average of 3 to 4 cases per week

This rises also comes as the Department of Public Health has alerted Galway GPs and schools to clusters in the area from Oranmore to Renmore

The department will not comment further on the nature of the clusters, other than to say they are linked to the geographical area of Oranmore village