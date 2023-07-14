Concern as Mountbellew Lake dries up following gate failure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council says everything that can be done, is being done, after Mountbellew Lake dried up.

The man-made lake is located in the village and it’s understood the incident is due to the failure of an old sluice gate.

Local Councillor Michael Connolly says there’s been a long-running need to upgrade the gate due to a number of issues.

Galway County Council is now assessing the situation alongside state bodies like the OPW and Fisheries Ireland.

Councillor Connolly says although there is limited wildlife impacted, there may be some harm done