28 August 2024

Concern as “large amount” of public lighting out of order in Knocknacarra

Concerns are being raised due to the large number of street lights out of order in the Knocknacarra area.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the areas affected are Kingston Road and a section of Upper Clybaun Road.

The Labour councillor says the outages are due to a transformer being damaged during recent works, with initial reports saying it may take weeks to fix.

In the interim, Councillor McNelis is calling for temporary lighting measures to be introduced.

