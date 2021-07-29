Concern as GUH has one of highest patient waiting lists nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Galway University Hospitals Group has one of the highest patient waiting lists nationwide.

Close to 60 thousand unscheduled appointments remain on waiting lists for inpatient and outpatient services at the city’s two public hospitals..

That’s according to Sinn Fein Galway West TD Mairead Farrell who says the health service is facing a tsunami of delayed and missed care.

She argues GUH needs investment in urology and general surgery as more than four thousand people remain on lists for each service – with more than 45% of urology patients waiting for over a year.

Meanwhile, over five thousand children are also on waiting lists between UHG and Merlin Park.

It comes as Sinn Fein has launched its €914 million ‘Tackling Waiting Lists’ plan.

Deputy Farrell says the proposal seeks to give the health service the resources it needs to improve treatment for patients…