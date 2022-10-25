Concern across Galway communities as spate of house burglaries continues

GBFM News – There’s concern across Galway communities as the spate of house burglaries continues

Over a three-day period from, Friday to Sunday, houses were broken into in Loughgeorge, Athenry, Kilbeacanty, Tuam, and Galway city.

The burglaries all took place between the hours of 4pm and 11pm.

The Loughgeorge burglary took place on Friday between 6.45 and 7.05pm.

Also on Friday, a house in the Glade Estate, Athenry was broken into between 7.35pm and 7.45pm.

On Saturday, thieves struck a house in Cloonmorrris, Kilbeacanty, Gort between 4pm and 11pm.

Also that day a house at College Green, Tuam was entered between 10.45pm and 11pm.

A red Seat car with black alloys was observed acting suspiciously in the area at this time.

On Sunday in the city a house at St James Road, Mervue was broken into around 8pm.

Gardai say any information will help their investigations – the confidential line is 1800 666 999.