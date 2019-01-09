Concern about seizure of horse tranquilisers by Galway drugs squad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 650 thousand euro worth of drugs was seized by gardaí in the city garda division last year.

That’s according to the latest garda figures which were presented at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week.

The report shows that the number of detections for sale or supply were down by 17 per cent, while simple possession detections were down by 5 per cent.

Cannabis continues to be a major issue in the city division with almost 230 thousand euro worth of the drug seized by gardaí in 2018.

However, several members of the JPC expressed concern about nearly quarter of a million euro worth of mainstream drugs on the black market.

These include prescription drugs obtained without a prescription and a increase in the circulation of veterinary drug, ketamine.

JPC member Joe Loughnane explained to fellow JPC members that ketamine is a kind of horse tranquiliser, to which members seemed shocked that such a drug could be in general circulation.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley says the prevalence of other types of drugs, rather than the usual Grade A illegal ones, seems to be increasing.