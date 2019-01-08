Current track
Concern about city delivery cyclists raised at policing forum

Written by on 8 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some cyclists who work for food delivery companies in the city have been criticised for their manoeuvres around the streets.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week.

Councillor Donal Lyons raised the matter stating that he has concerns about the way delivery cyclists manoeuvre through the city.

He added that he witnessed 17 adults cycling on the Prom in Salthill during a half hour period recently, when cycling is banned on the Prom.

Councillor Lyons says that cyclists also travel through the pedestriansed zone at Shop Street and gardaí are not doing enough to prevent such breaches of safety.

Fellow JPC member, Joe Loughnane said there is massive traffic congestion in the city and the forum shouldn’t send out the message that it’s anti-cyclists.

He said he’s happy to see more bicycles on footpaths and many delivery cyclists do their best to get from once place to another just to keep their jobs.

Gardaí confirmed that 23 fixed charge penalty notices were issued to cyclists in 2018.

