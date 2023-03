Comreg is to be summoned to County Hall over exceptionally poor mobile phone coverage in parts of Connemara.

The issue was raised at a meeting this week by Councillor Daithi O’ Cualain.

He said Comreg – the Commission for Communications Regulation – has advised it’s an issue for the mobile providers.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, Councillor O’ Cualain says he doesn’t accept that.