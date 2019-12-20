Compulsory Purchase Order published for wastewater treatment plant at Roundstone Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has published a Compulsory Purchase Order for lands required to develop a wastewater treatment plant at Roundstone Bay.

It’s working in conjunction with Galway County Council to progress plans for the plant which will include three new underground pumping stations.

Irish Water estimates the equivalent of 645 wheelie bins of untreated wastewater is discharged into Roundstone Bay everyday.

The proposed plant will be located in private land to the north of the village and will serve a population equivalent to 1,000.

Irish Water has submitted a Compulsory Purchase Order to An Bord Pleanála.

It plans to seek planning permission for the Roundstone Sewerage Scheme in 2020.

