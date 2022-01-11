Compulsory purchase order application lodged for planned N17 realignment scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A compulsory purchase order application has been lodged as part of a planned realignment scheme on a key stretch of the N17.

The CPO led by Galway County Council would involve lands from Milltown to Gortnagunned.

The area is within the townlands of Milltown, Cartron, Gortnaloura, Clonacross, Drum, Curraghderry and Gortnagunned.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in June (2206).

The project forms the final phase of realignments of the N17 between Milltown and Ballindine.

Ref 312380