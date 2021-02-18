Completion of special needs school in Tuam described as ‘Ray of hope’ for many families

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new special needs school in Tuam, which is due to open in the coming weeks, has been described as a ‘ray of hope’ for many families.

Work is nearing completion on the new St. Oliver’s school building – with a total of €6 million invested in the redevelopment to date.

The school serves students from Tuam, North Galway and South Mayo and caters for 34 pupils at present.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has described the new school building as a modern spacious educational facility that will be of huge benefit to pupils, their families and the staff at St. Oliver’s.

He says with the ongoing uncertainty around the provision of special needs education, the completion of this project is a huge boost for the Tuam area.