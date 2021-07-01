Completion of mains replacement results in improvement in water quality in city areas and Oughterard

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has recorded a major improvement in water quality in a number of city areas and in the Oughterard area with the completion of the mains replacement work.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Galway City Council and Galway County Council, has decommissioned and replaced problematic and old cast iron water mains in Forster Park and Ceadarwood Close in Galway City and in Lemonfield, Oughterard.

The works involved the replacement of approximately 310m of problematic water mains in Forester Park, 250 metres in Ceaderwood Close and a further 450 metres of old cast iron water mains in Lemonfield, Oughterard.

Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Gerry O’Donnell says replacing these old, damaged pipes will significantly improve the drinking water quality, reduce the instances of bursts, eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost to leakage.

In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%.

By the end of 2020 Irish Water says this was reduced to 40%.

The utility says it’s on course to achieve a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.