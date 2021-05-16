Complete Laboratory Solutions submits plan to extend Tuam Road base

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Complete Laboratory Solutions has submitted an application to extend their base at the Tuam Road in the city.

This would involve an extension of 320 square metres at the site at the IDA small business centre.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.

Complete Laboratory Solutions is one of the largest privately owned contract laboratories in Ireland and provides sampling, analysis and micro and analytical analysts on contract to clients in the food, environmental, medical device and pharmaceutical industries.