Complaints over ‘moronic’ portrayal of Irish people in Banshees of Inisherin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Film Classification Office has received complaints about the “moronic” portrayal of Irish people in Oscar-nominated film, The Banshees of Inisherin.

The film, which was partly shot on Inis Mór, was written by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

Renmore-native Trevor Fehin is a course co-ordinator in Film & TV at Colaiste Dhulaigh in Dublin.

Speaking to Galway Talks he said the film uses poetic licence to make its point – and it shouldn’t be considered as a realistic historical film.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Hession – © 20th Century Studios