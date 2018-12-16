Current track
Title
Artist

Company successfully appeals financial requirement for mixed use Headford Road development

Written by on 16 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a mixed use development at Headford Road in the city have successfully appealed a condition of the planning permission.

Earlier this year, Cleverson Limited was granted permission for a 3-storey building with retail units and a gym close to IMC cinema at Galway Retail Park.

However the company appealed a condition of the planning permission which required a payment of 260 thousand euro in lieu of parking.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

€150k funding for two social enterprises in Galway

16 December 2018

0 0

New wealth report reveals most expensive property markets in Galway

16 December 2018

0 0

New method of supplying clean water to salmon farms in Connemara likely to continue following successful trials

15 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Death Notices Sunday 16th December, 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

Funding secured for Galway Autism Partnership

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend