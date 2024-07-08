Galway Bay FM

8 July 2024

Company behind proposed power generator in Portumna looks unlikely to hold a public consultation meeting

The company behind a proposed power generator in Portumna – Lumcloon Energy Ltd. – looks unlikely to hold a public consultation meeting.

In a statement issued to Galway Bay fm news this evening it said it would continue to engage actively with the nearby neighbours regarding the proposed facility construction and operation.

However, the statement makes no reference to any public meetings, which is what concerned local groups had been hoping for.

Instead, it encourages interested parties to review the extensive information available, on the project websites and via the planning authority websites.

The gas plant and battery storage facility is to be located at Coolpowra in Killimor.

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte had been informed of a public meeting, but was also later informed of its cancellation.

The statement says the energy facility is needed due to the growth in electricity demand with electrification of heating and transport, population growth and the shift to renewable energy.

It adds the development will drive significant investment in the area and will bring high-quality employment over the next 30 years.

