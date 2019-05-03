Company appeals planning condition on Tuam Road office development

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The development of office space at Tuam Road in the city is delayed now that an appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

McCarthy Keville O’ Sullivan Limited was granted planning permission to change the planned use of a mixed-use development to offices.

However, the company is appealing one of the planning conditions imposed by the city council.

Two other third party appeals regarding the same development have also been lodged with the higher planning authority.

