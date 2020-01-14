Community task force forms in Athenry following concerns over rural crime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community task force has been formed in Athenry following growing concerns over rural crime.

Local Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn is leading the group which aims to prevent crime in the town and carry out neighbourhood watches.

It’s after a recent spate of burglaries and attempted break-ins in the area, as well as anti-social behaviour around the train station and children’s playground.

The newly-formed group is calling for more Gardai on the ground in Athenry with at least 2 Garda Vehicles stationed there, as well as more CCTV around the town.

The group is made up of local activists including those who have been directly affected by crime or anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Herterich Quinn says she’s also reached out to the Gardai to get involved.

She says locals have had enough