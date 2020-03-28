Community first responder groups across Galway offer confidential service for those in self-isolation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several first responder community groups across Galway are offering confidential services for people in self-isolation.

The initiative has been launched by the Athenry, Craughwell, Ballymanagh, Turloughmore and LCDPM Community Responder Groups.

Services on offer include shopping collections, posting of letters, medication and fuel collections – or just a chat on the phone.

The groups are ensuring the public that volunteers are fully vetted and won’t enter people’s homes under any circumstances.

Further information can be reached by contacting the Athenry Community First Responder Group on 087 17 17 783.

Fianna Fail area Councillor Shelly Heterich Quinn says the services have been set up to offer support to vulnerable people.