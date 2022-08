Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community street feast event will take place in Athenry tomorrow. (13/8)

The event, run in conjuction with the Amicitia Social Hub, is a celebration of the start of Heritage Week, as well as this year’s Lady Day.

It takes place at McDonalds Lane tomorrow afternoon between 12.30 and 3.

Local Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says everyone is welcome.