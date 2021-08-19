Community positivity rate for Covid 19 testing in Galway stands at over 13%

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The overall community positivity rate for Covid 19 testing in county Galway is 13.1% over the past seven days.

Just under 3,000 tests were carried out in the past week at the Galway Airport site, while a almost 1,700 tests were carried out at the Forster Street base.

In the period from August 11th to August 17th, 1,603 tests were carried out at the walk-in base in Carnmore area, while a further 1,085 scheduled appointments were completed at the former airport.

In the city walk in base at Forster Street, 1,085 tests were handled, while a further 584 scheduled tests were completed.

The Galway airport site also carried out 66 tests in the period as part of international travel referrals – these had a positivity rate of 1.6%.

The Forster Street centre carried out 66 tests as part of international travel referrals – these had a positivity rate of 1.9%.

The overall community positivity rate for Covid 19 testing in county Galway is 13.1% over the past seven days.