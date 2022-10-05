Community meeting on Headford’s potential as a Smart Village

Galway Bay fm newsroom -A community meeting is to taking place in Headford later today – (wed oct 5) to discuss the potential for Headford as a Smart Village destination.

Across the EU, Smart Villages have worked to improve the economic, social, environmental, and cultural lives of rural dwellers.

The meeting will take place at 8 tonight in the Angler’s Rest – and all community groups and businesses are welcome to attend.

Local Councillor Andrew Reddington is optimistic about the potential changes