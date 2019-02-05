Community leaders urged to attend public meeting on plan for community centre in Newcastle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Community leaders in the Newcastle area of the city are being urged to attend a public meeting tomorrow on plans for a community centre.

The gathering is led by Newcastle Combined Community Association.

The group has recently re-formed in a bid to build a community centre on a site provided by the city council which is located adjacent to Croi.

The meeting takes place at Croi tomorrow evening at 7.30.

Martin Quinn is spokesperson for the NCCA group – he is calling on community groups, residents assocations and sporting groups to attend.