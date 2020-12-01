Community in shock following fatal road crash in Abbeyknockmoy

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died in a road crash in Abbeyknockmoy yesterday has been named locally as Pat Moggan.

The 48 year old from Clogherboy in Tuam was a father of five and worked as a machine driver.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle sustained serious injuries during the collision which took place at around 6.30am near O’ Donohoe’s in the village yesterday.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where he later passed away.

Local councillor Pete Roche says the community is in shock.