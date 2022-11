Galway Bay fm newsroom – Community Healthcare West Chief, Breda Crehan-Roche, is to meet locals in relation to the ongoing saga of the Loughrea Day Centre.

Representatives of the Concerned Citizens group are meeting with Ms. Roche next Monday (21/11) to ask for the re-opening of the Centre.

The facility is operating at one day a week at St Brendan’s and a further three days are operating at the Loughrea Hotel.

Galway East TD Sean Canney believes a better solution can still be found.