Community Healthcare West Chief clears up misinformation about Loughrea Day Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West is clearing up “misinformation” relating to the Loughrea Day Centre.

Currently, the centre operates one day a week from the purpose-built Seven Springs Day Centre at St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, while a further three days are offered at the Loughrea Hotel.

Breda Crehan Roche confirmed this is because HIQA had requested the Seven Springs Centre space be used as a communal space for the nursing unit.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Breda said that they have to comply with HIQA and are seeking a solution: