Community groups seek clarification on Galway city greenway projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A delegation of community groups have met with Galway City Council to request a 2023 deadline for the completion of two city greenway projects.

The proposed Barna and Moycullen Greenways will connect at Galway’s westend along the Eglington Canal and will be 23 kilometres long.

The greewnways form part of the 2016 Galway Transportation Strategy.

Approximately 22 thousand people live within a two kilometre radius of the proposed Dangan to Barna Greenway.

The Galway Urban Greenway Alliance host monthly family cycles to promote the greenway projects and last months event was attended by over 150 people.

GUGA spokesperson Tiarnan McCuskar said he is hopeful work will begin on the cycle routes soon – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…