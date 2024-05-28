Galway Bay FM

28 May 2024

Community groups in Tuam to benefit from ready-to-go plan for new community centre

Community groups in Tuam are set to benefit from what’s being described as a ready-to-go plan for a new community centre.

Independent Councillor Karey McHugh has been working with the second division of the Scouts, which has a building on the Old Road in Tuam.

The group has agreed to open up the facility to other groups, and Galway County Council will seek funding to develop it further.

Karey says the plans should progress quickly from here:

