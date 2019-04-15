Community Gardai to be re-stationed across parts of county in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Community Gardaí are expected to be re-stationed in Corofin and Ardrahan in the coming weeks.

It’s part of a new garda divisional model being tested in Galway which will see more community engagement.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee today.

Councillor Mary Hoade raised concerns about future garda resources in rural areas.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley told the JPC that the sub-districts of Corofin and Ardahan will be filled in the next few weeks.

He added that he also intends to fill positions in Kiltormer and Kilconnell – where there are currently no gardaí stationed.

Chief Superintendent Curley says more gardaí are expected to be deployed in other rural parts of the county.