Two major community funding announcements expected for Moycullen and Newcastle tomorrow

Share story:

Two major funding announcements are expected tomorrow for community centres in Moycullen and Newcastle.

Residents and groups in both areas have been campaigning for a long time to secure these facilities for their communities.

The current design for Newcastle includes a state-of-the-art community centre building, as well as an outdoor playing pitch and children’s playground.

While in Moycullen, the multi-functional facility is expected to include a sports hall and a stage for drama and cultural events.

Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys is to officially announce the projects in both areas tomorrow.