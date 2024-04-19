Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Two major community funding announcements expected for Moycullen and Newcastle tomorrow

Share story:
Two major community funding announcements expected for Moycullen and Newcastle tomorrow

Two major funding announcements are expected tomorrow for community centres in Moycullen and Newcastle.

Residents and groups in both areas have been campaigning for a long time to secure these facilities for their communities.

The current design for Newcastle includes a state-of-the-art community centre building, as well as an outdoor playing pitch and children’s playground.

While in Moycullen, the multi-functional facility is expected to include a sports hall and a stage for drama and cultural events.

Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys is to officially announce the projects in both areas tomorrow.

Share story:

Close to a million euro worth of cannabis seized in Galway city

Close to a million euro worth of cannabis has been seized at a property in Galway city, and two men have been arrested at the scene. The €890,000 worth ...

Three arrested after highly visible incident near gates of UHG

Three people have been released from Garda custody following a highly visible incident near the gates of UHG this morning. The public order incident happe...

University of Galway launches new scholarship in honour of actress Siobhán McKenna

University of Galway has launched a new scholarship in honour of renowned actress, Siobhán McKenna. The award will be awarded each year to one student on...

Plans advancing for major active travel project along N63 in Abbeyknockmoy

Plans are advancing for a major active travel project along the N63 in Abbeyknockmoy. At a meeting this week, following a presentation, local area council...