Community Employment supervisors suspend protests

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Community employment supervisors have suspended a week-long series of protests over pension entitlements, which was due to start on Monday.

It is estimated that approximately 80 supervisors would have been involved in Galway City and County.

Also, demonstrations had been set to take place on Monday at the Intreo office on Fairgreen Road and at the office of Minister Sean Kyne in the city and Minister Ciaran Cannon in Loughrea.

However, an agreement was this week made between Community Employment representatives from Forsa and Siptu and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to enter into talks to find a resolution in the dispute.