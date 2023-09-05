Community Development Minister to give keynote address at city conference on Social Inclusion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rural and Community Development Minister Joe O’Brien will tomorrow give the keynote address at a Galway city conference on Enhancing Social Inclusion

The event is being hosted by Pobal, the government agency which supports communities and local agencies towards achieving social inclusion and development.

CEO Anna Shakespeare will open the event and chair a panel discussion

It will involve Dr Rita Melia, lecturer in Early Childhood Education at ATU, Kensika Monshengwo, Intercultural Training Coordinator at the Irish Immigrant Council and Martin Ward of the Galway Traveller Movement

The event takes place in the Ardilaun Hotel from 9.30am to 1pm tomorrow