Community cycle to take place in Salthill this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community cycling event will take place in Salthill this weekend to show continued support for a cycleway in the area.

It’s after Councillors voted to revoke the controversial Salthill Cycleway in recent weeks, amid concerns over the impact on traffic, businesses, emergency services and local residents.

Those in favor say it’s the loss of an enormous opportunity and a retrograde step for badly-needed cycling infrastructure in the city.

A community cycle will now take place in the city on Sunday – it’ll depart from the Maldron Hotel at 11am and Claddagh Hall at 11.30am, before moving towards Salthill.

Campaigner Michelle Smyth says the huge support for a cycleway in Salthill is not going away.