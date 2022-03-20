Community Connect support group for mothers and new babies running Nationwide Donation Day on Saturday 26th

Drive & Drop event will support pregnant women and new mothers in need

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Community Connect, an organisation that offers practical support to pregnant women and babies across Ireland, is responding to those needs by running a nationwide Drive & Drop donation event on March 26th.

Community Connect partners with homeless agencies, domestic violence services, direct provision centres and health professionals around Ireland to provide support to pregnant women and new mothers in need with gifts of essential items like buggies, moses baskets, baby clothes and mother and baby boxes filled with items such as nappies, maternity items and baby blanket. The organisation relies on the generosity of volunteers and donors around Ireland to continue its work.

On 26th March, Community Connect is asking people to support their Drive & Drop Donation Day in their local area.

Speaking about the event, Programme Manager of Community Connect, Elaine Noonan said:

“We continue to have a great demand for the services we provide across the country. Every package of essential items makes a real difference to a struggling family, and we want to help as many as we can.”

She continued:

“Our upcoming Drive & Drop event is a great way to donate new baby items to vulnerable families. It couldn’t be easier to get involved.

Donors just need to follow three simple steps:

Visit our website www.communityconnect.ie to check if their area is listed,

Browse the list of items requested and decide what they want to donate,

and then Drop the items contact-free to one of our local drop-off locations on Saturday 26th between 1-3pm.

All the items donated will be delivered to pregnant women and new mothers in need in the coming weeks and months.

“We are of course ever mindful at the moment of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and we want to be in a strong position to also assist Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland with babies and small children, who are asking for our assistance.

“We are so grateful to our volunteers and supporters for what we have achieved so far and we hope to continue with this essential work, to help as many pregnant mothers and families with young babies as possible”, she concluded.

For more information about the event, please visit www.communityconnect.ie/driveanddrop