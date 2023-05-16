‘Community Comeback’ event to be held in Monivea next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first event of a new programme designed to boost community supports in rural areas will take place in Monivea next week.

The ‘Community Comeback’ programme is an initiative of Muintir na Tíre, a national voluntary organisation dedicated to promoting community development.

It aims to help reactivate old groups, promote social inclusion, and boost local supports for the vulnerable and isolated in the community.

The event, run in association with the local Community Alert Group, will take place at the community centre in Monivea on Friday, May 26th, from 11am to 2pm.

Gerard Costello of Muintir na Tíre says people of all ages, and from all areas of the county, are very welcome.