Commitment is given to Galway Independent TD that there will be no further delay in installing the long-delayed X-ray facility for Tuam.

Galway Independent TD Sean Canney has received a firm commitment from the Minister for Health that there will be no further delay in installing the long-delayed X-ray facility for Tuam.

This commitment was made following a visit to the Primary Care Facility yesterday by the Minister to see first-hand the plans for the delivery of the X-ray facility.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, Deputy Canney said this facility will be a huge help in relieving the pressure on the hospital in Galway.