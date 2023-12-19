Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire

A major criminal investigation is under way into a fire at the disused hotel which was due to house seventy international protection applicants this week

Protesters had gathered to form a blockade at the entrance of the Ross Lake Hotel over the weekend, in opposition to the plans

A fire broke out at the hotel on Saturday night and Gardaí are conducting an investigation into what they’ve described as ‘a criminal damage incident’.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said this evening that Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals who they believe were responsible

