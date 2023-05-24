Commissioner critical of An Bord Pleanala over restriction of Ring Road information

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commissioner for Environmental Information has criticised An Bord Pleanala over the restriction of information relating to the Galway Ring Road.

Publishing his offices annual review for 2022, Ger Deering said some public authorities are failing to comply with their obligations under environmental regulations.

The review includes a number of case studies from across the country.

One outlines how An Bord Pleanala refused a request for information on plans to resume public hearings into the Galway Ring Road.

After five rounds of engagement, the Commissioner found no basis for refusing access and directed the information be released.