Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commission of Investigation’s final report into Mother and Baby Homes will be brought before Cabinet later.

The 4,000 page report examines 14 mother and baby homes – including the Bons Secours home in Tuam, as well as four county homes in the period between 1922 and 1998.

It’s expected to show 9,000 children died in the institutions – around 1 in 7 of the babies born there.

The report is set to be discussed at Cabinet and presented to survivors.