Commercial vacancy rate in Galway higher than national average

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has revealed that Galway’s commercial vacancy rate is higher than the national average.

Figures released by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM show that vacancy rates jumped by 0.4 per cent to 16.6 per cent between June 2019 and June 2020.

At 16.6 per cent Galway’s vacant property rate is 3 percent higher than the national average.

Vacant property stock in Galway jumped by 0.4 per cent to 16.6 per cent between June 2019 and June of this year.

Tuam has recorded the highest vacancy rate in Galway at 21.8 per cent, while Loughrea has the lowest rate at 16.8 per cent.

Vacancy rates increased in 19 counties over the period, with only three counties registering a decrease.

According to the GeoView Commercial Property report the total stock of commercial properties in the country was 212 thousand in June, with 28,500 listed as vacant.