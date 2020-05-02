Commercial rates to be waived for 3 months for business impacted by Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Commercial rates are to be waived for three months for business impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The shortfall of 260 million euro on local authorities is to be funded by the Government.
A support package worth over six billion euro has been agreed by Cabinet today.
It includes allowing companies to get a low-interest rate loan to re-open their business.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he’s confident the economy can be re-built…
