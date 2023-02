From Galway Bay fm newsroom- The commencement of works for the Kilrickle/Kilcooley water supply are a “milestone” for the community.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who says after years of disappointments work is finally underway.

A contractor is currently installing a pipe network to deliver portable water to 247 homes in the Kilrickle/Kilcooley community.

Deputy Canney says he hopes the water supply will be in place by the end of the year: