Commanding Officer at Renmore Barracks confident public mass will return to St. Patrick’s Garrison Church

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commanding Officer at Renmore Barracks says it’s hoped public mass will return to St. Patrick’s Garrison Church very shortly.

It’s after public mass was suspended from this morning due to staffing issues.

St. Patrick’s Garrison Church was built adjacant to Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa in the 1890’s for the soldiers stationed there.

The Defence Forces says solutions are being sought and the church will remain open to the public – while private functions will continue as planned.

Lieutenant Colonel Damien Murphy is the Commanding Officer of An Chéad Chathlán Coisithe at Renmore.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says they are very aware of the importance of the church to the area and he’s confident mass will return in the near future…