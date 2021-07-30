- An attempt to postpone the adoption of the new Galway County Development Plan for a year has failed. Those arguing for the postponement pointed out that the COVID crisis had made it difficult for the public to engage in the public consultation while there were counter arguments about the work and costs involved in delaying the process
- Customers who have yet to receive their EU Digital COVID Cert can use their HSE vaccine card as proof of vaccination, if they wish to dine indoors this weekend
- 500 toads will be released in Co Kerry today, as part of a project to protect the endangered Natterjack species