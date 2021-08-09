- Tech giant Apple has been granted an extension of planning permission for a data centre in Athenry. A submission was made in June, seeking more time to build a single storey data centre building on a site located at Palmerstown, Toberroe and Derrydonnell.
- Nurses say they are becoming increasingly unsafe in overcrowded hospitals that are suffering from a lack of airflow and ventilation. 217 covid patients are now in hospital, which is four times higher than this day last month.
- The Taliban’s captured another provincial capital in Afghanistan as US and Nato forces withdraw from the country.