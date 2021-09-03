- Over 2,200 submissions have been received on the draft county development plan. It’s a blueprint for how Galway will be developed between 2022 and 2028.
- Four electoral areas in Galway have 14-day incidence rates of Covid well above the national average. Gort Kinvara has the highest of 664, compared to the national average of 523 per 100 thousand population.
- Nearly 500 people have been arrested during the latest wave of Extinction Rebellion protests in London. People have been gluing themselves to structures and landmarks.
Home News Coming up on FYI [email protected]