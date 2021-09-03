Coming up on FYI [email protected]

print
  • Over 2,200 submissions have been received on the draft county development plan. It’s a blueprint for how Galway will be developed between 2022 and 2028.
  • Four electoral areas in Galway have 14-day incidence rates of Covid well above the national average. Gort Kinvara has the highest of 664, compared to the national average of 523 per 100 thousand population.
  • Nearly 500 people have been arrested during the latest wave of Extinction Rebellion protests in London. People have been gluing themselves to structures and landmarks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR